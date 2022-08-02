CEVA (CEVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CEVA Price Performance
Shares of CEVA stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. CEVA has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $858.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of CEVA
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CEVA
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Featured Stories
