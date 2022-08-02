Howard Hughes (HHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect Howard Hughes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HHC opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.39. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

HHC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,937,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,979,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 292,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

