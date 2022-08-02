Carvana (CVNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.75) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carvana has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.09.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Institutional Trading of Carvana

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Carvana by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.