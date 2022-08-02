City Office REIT (CIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect City Office REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $611.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 44,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in City Office REIT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in City Office REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

