Confluent (CFLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Confluent to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Confluent has set its Q2 guidance at (0.21-0.19) EPS and its FY22 guidance at ($0.79-0.73) EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Confluent Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

CFLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Confluent to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,547 shares of company stock worth $485,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

