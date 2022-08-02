BigCommerce (BIGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect BigCommerce to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIGC stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $107,168.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,482.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $107,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,482.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,703 shares of company stock worth $1,090,233. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 379,189 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 324,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

