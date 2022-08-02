Frontdoor (FTDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontdoor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTDR opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00.

Insider Transactions at Frontdoor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

In related news, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 372.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.



