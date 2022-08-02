Global Net Lease (GNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

