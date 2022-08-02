Inogen (INGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Inogen Price Performance
Shares of Inogen stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $647.63 million, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Inogen by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 171,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
