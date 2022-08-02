Inogen (INGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $647.63 million, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Inogen by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 171,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

