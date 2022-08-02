Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.54. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 3,424,490 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $487.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 89.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 52.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

