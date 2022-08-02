Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Drops By 28.9%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $51.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMIGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.45) to GBX 1,830 ($22.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($32.23) to GBX 2,560 ($31.37) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,330.00.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Further Reading

