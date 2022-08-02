Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 31.0% in July

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DNB Markets upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

