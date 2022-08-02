Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 1,073,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 454.2 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at 27.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 26.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of 25.45 and a 12-month high of 35.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHODF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €30.00 ($30.93) to €31.00 ($31.96) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €28.20 ($29.07) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

