Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Drops By 24.4%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,743,600 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 14,216,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 217.0 days.

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $22.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.11.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

