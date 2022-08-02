Short Interest in ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) Rises By 47.4%

ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABCO Energy Stock Performance

ABCE stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. ABCO Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

ABCO Energy Company Profile

ABCO Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered streetlights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers.

