Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in July

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Aftermath Silver has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

