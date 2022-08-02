Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in July

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Aftermath Silver has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.
About Aftermath Silver
