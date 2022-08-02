Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) vs. DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Head to Head Contrast

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -198.34% -45.98% -34.32% DoubleVerify 7.80% 5.63% 5.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

4.4% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and DoubleVerify’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 1.06 -$10.15 million N/A N/A DoubleVerify $332.74 million 11.12 $29.31 million $0.17 133.06

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grom Social Enterprises and DoubleVerify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 DoubleVerify 0 2 12 0 2.86

Grom Social Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 463.22%. DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $33.62, suggesting a potential upside of 48.61%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

