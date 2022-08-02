Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) versus Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Financial Survey

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Warner Bros. Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A Warner Bros. Discovery 1 4 8 0 2.54

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Simulated Environment Concepts and Warner Bros. Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus target price of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 55.34%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Warner Bros. Discovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 3.07 $1.01 billion $2.02 7.62

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Risk and Volatility

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

(Get Rating)

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.