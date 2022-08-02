Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Hercules Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.66.

HTGC opened at $16.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 144.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 33.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.11%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

