Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $47.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Pivotal Research from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.04.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

