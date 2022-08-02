Analyzing Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Velocity Acquisition and LightInTheBox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09% LightInTheBox 1.47% 10.57% 3.60%

Volatility and Risk

Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and LightInTheBox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A LightInTheBox $446.10 million 0.28 $13.13 million $0.05 22.00

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

LightInTheBox beats Velocity Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About LightInTheBox

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also offers supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as engages in the product sourcing, marketing, and operation of its websites and mobile applications. The company provides its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.