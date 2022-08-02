Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Holley (NYSE:HLLY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. Holley has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,392,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

