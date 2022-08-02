Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) versus 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Financial Comparison

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vulcan Materials and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials 9.99% 10.49% 5.15% 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vulcan Materials and 5E Advanced Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials $5.55 billion 3.95 $670.80 million $4.50 36.64 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

88.4% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vulcan Materials and 5E Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials 0 6 10 0 2.63 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus price target of $211.13, suggesting a potential upside of 28.07%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.22%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Vulcan Materials.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as engages in the asphalt construction paving activity in Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, and Washington D.C. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

