Analyzing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CompuMed and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Iris Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $22.57, indicating a potential upside of 458.70%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than CompuMed.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.32 million 0.73 $1.07 million $0.50 7.80 Iris Energy $8.39 million 26.50 -$60.17 million N/A N/A

This table compares CompuMed and Iris Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iris Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 13.60% 26.56% 17.12% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company provides enterprise telemedicine solutions, such as network of specialists, cloud-based telemedicine technology, telemedicine-enabled medical devices, 24/7 call center customer support, professional, and training services; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and Vscan, a handheld, pocket-sized visualization tool that houses ultrasound technology, which strengthens the clinical confidence of physicians and aids in speedy diagnosis. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

