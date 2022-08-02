Brokerages Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT at $4.83

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

ARDX opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $96.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $188,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at $434,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,185 shares of company stock valued at $153,157. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 602,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 2,489.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 311,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,505,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 237,722 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

