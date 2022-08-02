Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,407 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,407 ($41.75).

DLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,506 ($30.71) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.11) to GBX 4,200 ($51.46) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.70) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.31) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 2,836 ($34.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,554 ($31.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($47.18). The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,266.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,805.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,032.19.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

