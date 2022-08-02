Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Target Price at GBX 710

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 710 ($8.70).

STAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 800 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.45) to GBX 730 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.19) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,439.28). In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.89), for a total transaction of £58,448 ($71,618.67). Also, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,439.28).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 568.20 ($6.96) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 598.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 553.31. The company has a market capitalization of £16.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,092.69. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($4.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 641 ($7.85).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

