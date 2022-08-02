Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target at $146.04

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.45. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

