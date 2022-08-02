Analysts Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Target Price at GBX 2,923.13

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,923.13 ($35.82).

BNZL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.15) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($35.96) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.08) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($37.37) to GBX 2,800 ($34.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Bunzl Stock Performance

LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,070 ($37.62) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,796.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,855.40. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,363 ($28.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The firm has a market cap of £10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,325.76.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

