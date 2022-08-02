Brokerages Set Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Target Price at $221.50

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of HCHDF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

