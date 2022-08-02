Brokerages Set Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target at 8.63

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 8.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

OPAD opened at 2.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.09. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of 2.01 and a 1 year high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.