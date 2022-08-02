Brokerages Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price at $30.32

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLNC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $9,949,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000.

Shares of FLNC opened at $13.60 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Articles

