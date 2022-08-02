Secure Energy Services Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SES. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 6.1 %

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$7.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$545,751.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,528 shares in the company, valued at C$569,880.72. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,526,943.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$545,751.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,528 shares in the company, valued at C$569,880.72. Insiders sold 136,832 shares of company stock valued at $933,345 over the last 90 days.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.