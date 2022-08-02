Head to Head Contrast: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and ATN International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million 0.83 -$24.45 million N/A N/A ATN International $602.71 million 1.23 -$22.11 million ($1.99) -23.60

Analyst Recommendations

ATN International has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group.

This is a summary of current ratings for KORE Group and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00

KORE Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 237.96%. ATN International has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.54%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than ATN International.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group N/A N/A N/A ATN International -4.01% -0.31% -0.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of ATN International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KORE Group beats ATN International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. This segment also offers mobile, data, and voice services to retail and business customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and US Virgin Islands under the One, GTT+, and Viya brands; roaming services; and handsets and accessories. The US Telecom segment provides carrier services, such as wholesale roaming services; fixed, mobility, carrier, and managed services to business and consumer; private network services to enterprise and consumer customers; and site maintenance services and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to commercial and industrial customers in India. As of December 31, 2021, it operated seven retail stores in the US Telecom segment and twenty-one retail stores in the International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

