FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $5.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.77. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

Shares of WM opened at $163.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average of $153.72. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

