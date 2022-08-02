FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Veritex Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $31.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Veritex by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Veritex by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 49,458 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Veritex by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

