United Microelectronics Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Microelectronics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Microelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

Shares of UMC stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.