FY2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lifted by Analyst

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $86.53 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

