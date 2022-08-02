FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Issued By DA Davidson

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.93. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.95.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

