Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SES. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price (up previously from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.50.

TSE:SES opened at C$6.42 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.73 and a 12 month high of C$7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -4.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$139,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,604 shares in the company, valued at C$1,115,631.96. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$139,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,115,631.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,832 shares of company stock valued at $933,345.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

