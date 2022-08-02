Teck Resources Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.33 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.33 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teck Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after acquiring an additional 318,294 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $318,590,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 262,177 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

