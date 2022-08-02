Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TWM. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.05 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Standpoint Research raised their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.93.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 1.6 %

TWM stock opened at C$1.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$423.83 million and a PE ratio of 4.77.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$658.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.