Brokers Set Expectations for Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$3.79 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$2.28 and a 1-year high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$931.65 million and a PE ratio of 27.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.79.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$218.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.98 million.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

