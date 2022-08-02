Dream Impact Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (TSE:MPT)

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Dream Impact Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Dream Impact Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Dream Impact Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.