Raymond James Weighs in on Precision Drilling Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2023 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$107.07.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$87.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$35.82 and a 1 year high of C$109.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.40.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

