FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.78.

TSE MRU opened at C$70.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.01 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. Metro has a 12 month low of C$59.14 and a 12 month high of C$73.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.21%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

