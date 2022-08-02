Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.88) Per Share

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn ($2.88) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF stock opened at C$6.38 on Monday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF has a 12 month low of C$6.28 and a 12 month high of C$7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.92.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.45 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

