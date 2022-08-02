Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.88) Per Share

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn ($2.88) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.45 million.
Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.