Oppenheimer Comments on Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $9.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.03. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2023 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ROK opened at $252.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $120,251,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.