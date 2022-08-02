Senior plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTC:SNIRF)

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Senior in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Senior’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Senior’s FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Senior from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Senior Price Performance

Senior Company Profile

Shares of Senior stock opened at 1.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Senior has a 1-year low of 1.51 and a 1-year high of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.61.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

