Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cargojet Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.94. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The business had revenue of C$233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.03 million.

Cargojet Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CJT. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$302.00 to C$287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$206.55.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$148.41 on Monday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$115.89 and a twelve month high of C$214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$142.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.94.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 105.54%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

